Oxycon: Amid Covid-19 second wave, IISER Bhopal develops affordable oxygen concentrator

Oxycon can provide 93 to 95 per cent of oxygen up to 3 litres/minute of flow rate.

At a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in medical oxygen demand due to the deadly second wave of Covid-19, innovators of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal have developed an affordable oxygen concentrator – Oxycon. The one-of-its-kind oxygen concentrator can be used by patients if they need oxygen support during any stage of Covid-19 treatment. Innovators of Oxycon feel that the device can tackle the problem of oxygen shortage.

The device, which is expected to cost not more than Rs 20, 000, can provide 93 to 95 per cent of oxygen up to 3 litres/minute of flow rate.

Many of the infected persons need emergency oxygen support and this is why the demand for medical oxygen has spiked in a very short time in every part of the country. The innovators of the device tried to make it portable, customizable, and easy to deploy so that it can be made available easily even at the farthest places.

“It has a compressor that takes ambient air and passes it through columns having material named zeolite under an optimized pressure. Two such columns are used in alternate cycles and electronically controlled valves are used for this purpose to make it automatic and provide a continuous oxygen supply,” the institute said in a release.

According to Dr Mitradip Bhattacharjee – Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, IISER Bhopal – they have received positive outcomes and in order to further improve and manufacture the system at a large scale, they are actively looking for industrial collaborations.

The device has been developed by Dr Bhattacharjee along with Dr Venkateshwar Rao – Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering; Dr P.B. Sujit and Dr Santanu Talukdar from EECS Department.

India has been witnessing over 3 lakh new Covid-19 positive cases daily for the past few days. According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, 3,52,991 people were tested positive for coronavirus infection, the highest so far. With this, the total caseload has climbed to 1,73,13,163 and active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark. The death count has increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities in a single day, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.