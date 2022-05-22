Monkeypox Outbreak Live: Spike in cases triggers fear of another pandemic; How concerned should India be?

Monkeypox Live Updates May 22: The world is in the third year of a pandemic and the World Health Organisation has already predicted an outbreak of another virus. Various health experts have cautioned against the rising cases of Monkeypox in Europe and elsewhere, a type of viral infection which is currently more common to west and central Africa. According to the WHO, as of May 21st, 92 confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 12 Member States that are not endemic for Monkeypox virus. These countries are Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, UK and US. WHO has said that it is expecting more cases of Monkeypox as surveillance expands to non-endemic countries.

Monkeypox spreads differently from COVID-19. There has not been a single case of Monkeypox in India as of now but the gradual rise and spread of the virus across countries has triggered fear amongst masses. WHO is working with the affected countries and is trying to expand disease surveillance to find and support people who may be affected, and to provide guidance on how to manage the disease.

The Indian government has asked the National Centre for Disease Control and the ICMR to keep a strict vigil on possible Monkeypox outbreak. The Ministry has reportedly asked authorities to isolate sick passengers from affected countries and send their samples to NIV Pune for investigation. For those unaware, WHO says that Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

