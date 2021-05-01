  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala logs over 35,000 new COVID-19 cases

By: |
May 1, 2021 6:53 PM

There are 3,23,828 active cases at present, with 52,836 undergoing treatment in Ernakulam, 46,427 in Kozhikode and 36,650in Malappuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

A person who returned from South Africa tested positive in the last 24 hours, a government press release said.A person who returned from South Africa tested positive in the last 24 hours, a government press release said.

Kerala recorded 35,636 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 81 health workers, pushing the total caseload to15.69 lakh as the toll climbed to 5,356 with 48 deaths. As many as 15,493 people were discharged. Cumulatively 15,69,620 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,356 deaths and 12,77,294 discharges.

There are 3,23,828 active cases at present, with 52,836 undergoing treatment in Ernakulam, 46,427 in Kozhikode and 36,650in Malappuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here. Kozhikode reported the highest number of 5,554 cases on Friday, Ernakulam had 5,002 and Thrissur 4070,while Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram reported over 3,000 cases each.

Related News

In the last 24 hours, 1,46,474 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 24.33 per cent. The toll has mounted to 5,356 with 48 deaths. Of the positive cases, 81 are health workers, 223 had come from outside the state and 33,196 were infected through contact. A person who returned from South Africa tested positive in the last 24 hours, a government press release said.

At least 108 returnees from UK, eight from South Africa and one from Brazil have so far tested positive for the virus. The samples of 114 of them returned negative and 11 were found infected with the mutant strains so far, it said. At least 6,87,843 people are under observation in various districts, including 25,326 in hospitals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Kerala logs over 35000 new COVID-19 cases
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Everything falls on my shoulders’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on vaccine pressure in India
2India gets first consignment of SputnikV vaccine from Russia
3On first day, 1,000 people in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai