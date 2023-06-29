Do you have high levels of calcium? Here are the signs

Calcium is an extremely abundant mineral in the human body. You need adequate amounts of calcium to build and maintain strong bones, and studies suggest that 99 percent of the body’s calcium is in the bones and teeth.

Interestingly, calcium plays a crucial role in muscle movement and cardiovascular function. The mineral also plays an important role in maintaining healthy communication between the brain and other parts of the body.

This mineral occurs naturally in many foods, and there are various supplements available in the market.

Also Read 10 signs that reveal your Vitamin D levels are too high

Why do you need calcium?

Calcium plays various roles in the body. These include the following:

Around 99% of the calcium in the human body is in the bones and teeth. Calcium is essential for the development, growth, and maintenance of bone.

Calcium helps regulate muscle contraction.

Calcium plays a key role in blood clotting.

Without calcium, some key enzymes cannot work properly.

Also Read 6 signs that show you need to increase your fibre intake

Calcium-rich food

The following are good sources of calcium:

yogurt

milk

sardines and salmon

cheese

tofu

green leafy vegetables

fortified fruit juices

nuts and seeds, especially almonds, sesame, and chia

Signs of high calcium levels

Dietary calcium is generally safe. However, excessive calcium does more harm than good. According to Cleaveland Clinic, high calcium levels (hypercalcemia) can cause a variety of issues that range in severity from headaches to life-threatening heart problems. Studies suggest that many people don’t have obvious symptoms of hypercalcemia of they don’t have an underlying health issue that leads to increased levels. However, the following symptoms may reveals that calcium levels are higher than usual:

Bone pain.

Headaches.

Fatigue and lethargy.

Frequent urination and thirst.

Nausea, vomiting, constipation and/or loss of appetite.

Muscle aches, weakness or cramping.

Kidney stones

Memory problems, confusion, irritability and depression.

Cardiac symptoms like palpitations, fainting and arrhythmia.

Kidney failure.

How much calcium do you need?

According to the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS), people need the following amounts of calcium:

0–6 months: 200 milligrams (mg)

7–12 months: 260 mg

1–3 years: 700 mg

4–8 years: 1,000 mg

9–18 years: 1,300 mg

19–50 years: 1,000 mg

51–70 years: 1,000 mg for males and 1,200 mg for females

71 years and above: 1,200 mg

Pregnant and breastfeeding women require 1,000–1,300 mg depending on age.

Always consults your doctor before starting any supplement. Get your blood work done do understand your bodily requirements.