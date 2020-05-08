Delhi Coronavirus case count may peak in June-July; Here’s what to expect in coming weeks

Delhi has tested as many as 77,234 people so far. (Representational image)

Coronavirus in Delhi: The head of the committee managing the response to coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday said that the cases in the state will peak in June and July, according to a report in IE. Delhi on Thursday recorded 448 fresh cases of COVID-19, making it the third day in a row that the national capital witnessed over 400 new cases.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

The report quoted the head of the coronavirus response panel constituted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the chief of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences SK Sarin as saying that the number of fresh cases will continue between 400 and 500 for the next 10 days. Further saying that this is the natural course of the virus, Sarin told IE that the patients who were testing positive now had been infected 10 days ago and were only now showing the symptoms. He was further quoted as saying that the reason Delhi had such a high number of cases was that the state has increased the testing infrastructure immensely.

Further saying that the peak would probably come in June or July when the state would witness a surge in the number of cases, the aim at the moment was to maintain the low rate of mortality due to the disease, the report stated. While Delhi has seen over 1,400 of its nearly 6,000 cases since the beginning of the week, the death toll in the state stands at 66. Moreover, the state has tested as many as 77,234 people so far.

Furthermore, according to the report, the committee had assessed the health infrastructure in the national capital and chalked out three possible scenarios. Stage 1 when the capital would report 100 cases in days, Stage 2, when 500 cases would emerge everyday, and Stage 3 with 1,000 or more cases being reported daily. The report said that at the moment, it seems like the state would enter Stage 2, especially keeping in mind the relaxed lockdown restrictions.

The panel further assessed that in case of Stage 2, the state would require 1,500 to 2,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs) every day. Moreover, 50 beds with ventilators, 125 ICU facilities and around 325 beds with oxygen support would be required, the report said.

Dr Sarin was further quoted as saying that the state is prepared for Stage 2 also. He said that if 500 people test positive in a day, 20%, i.e. 100 people, would need to be hospitalised a day. Hence, over a period of five days, 500 people would need to be hospitalised. Dr Sarin said that according to the panel’s estimates, Delhi is prepared for Stage 2 as of now.

He said that what is now needed is that every patient who visits the hospital should wear a mask because now, the focus should also be on the safety of the healthcare workers.