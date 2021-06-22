New phase: Vaccinations touch record 82 lakh on Day 1

The highest daily vaccination was achieved on June 15 with 48,013 doses according to the CoWIN data.

A record 82 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Day 1 of the new vaccination phase. In this phase, the government will accelerate and expand the scope of vaccinations by providing vaccines free of cost to the states and Union Territories to immunise all over the age of 18.

The Centre will be procuring 75% of the doses from vaccine makers while the remaining 25% will be procured by the private sector. Till late evening 82.70 lakh doses had been administered at 67,839 vaccination centres across the country.

The government expects to be able to procure 75 crore doses of Covishield and 55 crore doses of Covaxin between August and December. It ordered 44 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin in the first week of June.

Another 25 crore doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 19 crore doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech are expected soon.

The daily average of jabs administered last week was around 22,000 while prior to that it was around 30,000 doses.

Till Monday morning, the government had provided 29.10 crore vaccine does to the states and UTs.

On Sunday, the country’s vaccination tally crossed the 28-crore mark to reach 28,00,36,898 doses with nearly 2.11 crore people over 60 and 1.27 crore citizens between 45 and 59 years having been fully vaccinated. In the 18 to 44 age group, 12.63 lakh people have been given both doses.

The number of Covishield vaccine doses administered is 24.62 crore while the Covaxin doses number 3.38 crore. The number of fresh cases of Covid-19 in the country fell to 53,256 on Monday, the lowest in 88 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.83% and was less than 5% for 14 consecutive days.