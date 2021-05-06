Covid-19 Lockdown in India Status Check: These states are already under lockdown, others observing strict restrictions

Several states have opted for night curfews to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

The second Covid-19 wave has ravaged every part of the country and the demand for country-wide lockdown is gaining momentum with every passing day. This is because the number of new coronavirus infections reached a record high of 4,12,262 today with 3,980 fatalities. While demand for nationwide strict lockdown gains momentum, there are several states which have already imposed lockdowns or strict curbs to check the unrelenting Covid wave.

While few states have announced complete lockdown, there are others that have imposed strict restrictions on the movement and assembly of people. Several states have opted for night curfews to break the chain of coronavirus infection.

Let’s have a look at how different states and union territories have enforced lockdown or restrictions.

The national capital has already been under lockdown since April 19. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently extended it till May 10. Similarly, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala have announced a complete lockdown.

Kerala government announced the lockdown just a few hours ago. According to government officials, there will a 9-day-lockdown that would come into force on May 8. There were already strict-lockdown like restrictions in the state but the government decided to implement complete lockdown in the wake of the surge in positive cases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has been observing weekend lockdown for the past few weeks. But with the continuous rise in the number of fresh cases, the state government has now extended it till May 10. Similarly, Haryana initially imposed lockdown-like restrictions in nine districts but later imposed a state-wide lookdown which came into force on May 3.

While Odisha has announced a 14-day lockdown in the entire state, the southern state of Karnataka imposed lockdown from the night of April 27 till May 12. Chhattisgarh had imposed lockdown till May 5 but it later allowed the district collector to extend it till May 15.

Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that there will be a lockdown in the state from May 7 to May 16,

Maharashtra, which has been one of the worst-hit states, imposed lockdown-like restrictions on April 5. The curbs were subsequently extended and they will be in place till May 15 now.

Goa too had imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It lifted the lockdown on Monday but the government said that COVID-19-induced restrictions will remain in force till May 10.

States like West Bengal and Assam – which recently went to polls – have announced extensive curbs. Uttarakhand has imposed several restrictions and even weekend shutdowns to prevent the spread of the highly contagious disease.