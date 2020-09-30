  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 in Delhi: Expert committee suggests increased focus on rural pockets

September 30, 2020 3:18 PM

A member of the expert committee told The Indian Express that the administration has zeroed in on a small rural belt in Delhi where substantial spread of infection has been observed.

The officials also said that testing has been ramped up for the special surveillance group and people who test positive are immediately isolated.The officials also said that testing has been ramped up for the special surveillance group and people who test positive are immediately isolated.

In the wake of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, a revised strategy has been formulated ‘by an expert committee to contain the spread of the virus in the national capital. The committee, headed by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, has decided to reorient the focus towards containing the spread of virus in rural areas, according to a report by The Indian Express. A member of the expert committee told The Indian Express that the administration has zeroed in on a small rural belt in Delhi where substantial spread of infection has been observed.

Delhi government officials told The Indian Express that the incidence of high number of infections in rural areas was due to the increased focus on the special surveillance group which included auto rickshaw drivers, domestic helps, and daily wage workers. The officials also said that testing has been ramped up for the special surveillance group and people who test positive are immediately isolated.

Earlier in June when the Coronavirus situation was going out of hands in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had constituted a committee to take stock of the situation and form a new strategy. Among the members of the committee were NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava and Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh from NCDC. The committee had suggested that the testing charges be capped along with the treatment cost for Coronavirus patients.

This is the second instance of an expert committee formulating a strategy to contain the spread of infection in the capital. The report of the committee is expected to be submitted in a couple of days, according to The Indian Express report. Another top level official who was present in the review meeting told The Indian Express that pandemic is a very dynamic phenomenon which called for revised strategies incorporated with new changes.

