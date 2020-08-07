COVID-19: 1,192 fresh Coronavirus cases take Delhi’s tally to 1,42,723; death toll climbs to 4,082

On Thursday, the daily cases count was 1,299 while 15 deaths were reported.

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.42 lakh,while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,082, authorities said.

Twenty-three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the latest health bulletin released on Friday.

On Thursday, the daily cases count was 1,299 while 15 deaths were reported.

The tally of active cases on Friday rose to 10,409,from 10,348 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,059 on Thursday.

The bulletin on Friday said the death toll from coronavirus has risen to 4,082 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,42,723.