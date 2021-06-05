Coronavirus Unlock: How Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu will open from Monday

Shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis, CM Kejriwal said

Amidst the consistent decline in the number of Coronavirus cases across the country, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu governments have decided to relax the Lockdown restrictions from next week. With the daily tally of Coronavirus cases in the country stabilising and positivity rate falling consistently, the state governments of Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have announced relaxations.

Delhi Unlock

A large number of activities in the city including Delhi Metro, Shopping Malls, Private offices will be allowed to operate from Monday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the Unlock strategy to be adopted by the government from Monday. Here are the key decisions announced by the Delhi govt.

1. Delhi Metro will operate at 50 percent occupancy, CM Kejriwal said.

2. All private officers will function with 50 percent capacity. All government offices will also be allowed to open from next week.

3. Shopping malls and markets will be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis, CM Kejriwal said.

Maharashtra Unlock

Taking a cautious and graded approach, the state government in Maharashtra has announced a five-level plan to Unlock the state. As per the notification issued by the Maharashtra government, all Municipal areas and districts will be treated as a separate administrative unit and will decide the extent of Unlock on the basis of Oxygen beds occupancy and daily positivity rate.

Areas which have less than 5 percent positivity rate and occupancy rate of Oxygen beds less than 25 percent will completely open with all activities permitted including malls, theatres, auditoriums, restaurants, private offices among others. On the other hand, areas under successive categories with more positivity rate and more Oxygen bed occupancy will continue to have some lockdown restrictions. For instance, the 5th level administrative units which have more than 20 percent positivity rate and bed occupancy at more than 75 percent will not allow the operations of non-essential shops and businesses and essential shops will also function till 4 PM.

Tamil Nadu Unlock

While the lockdown has been extended in the state of Tamil Nadu till June 14, the state government has decided in favour of granting some relaxations from the lockdown. The state government has divided the state into two parts on the basis of factors like number of cases being reported and positivity rate among others. While the first part has about 11 districts into its jurisdiction which are reporting high case load, the second part of the state carries all other districts in the state which are reporting less caseload. While the first set of districts are not allowed to open up many activities, the second set of districts have considerably more relaxations provided by the government. Among the activities permitted in the state are meat shops, roadside vegetable and fruit shops, fish markets, slaughterhouses, matchbox units among others. Government offices in the state have also been allowed to function with 35 percent attendance in the first set of districts.