Coronavirus: Spain sees record COVID-19 death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours, says government

By: |
Published: March 31, 2020 3:57:25 PM

Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death toll to 8,189, the government said on Tuesday.

Coronavirus, Covid 19, ventilators, coronavirus test kit, Tesla, SpaceX, Elon Musk, coronavirus test, Abbott pharma, antibody test, pharma, Abbott, COVID-19 test kit, coronavirus test result, coronavirus test, Twitter, Elon Musk coronavirus, antibody, COVID-19 test apparatus, Food and Drug Administration, FDA, coronavirus antibody test, coronavirus outbreak, Tesla coronavirus, San Francisco, COVID-19 testing, MylabThe increase came after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising hopes the epidemic could be reaching a peak in Spain (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death toll to 8,189, the government said on Tuesday.

The increase came after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising hopes the epidemic could be reaching a peak in Spain, which has logged the world’s second-highest number of deaths from the virus, after Italy.

Related News

Another 9,222 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 94,417.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Spain sees record COVID-19 death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours says government
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: UK-returned man tests positive; Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally 8
2Coronavirus Outbreak: Six people who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of COVID-19
3New York state passes grim milestone of 1,000 deaths due to COVID-19