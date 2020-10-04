  • MORE MARKET STATS

Arvind Kejriwal urges children to participate in Delhi govt’s anti-dengue campaign

By: |
October 4, 2020 6:14 PM

Marking the fifth Sunday of the government's 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign, he asked the children to inspect their houses for 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday and replace the stagnant clean water.

#10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar', Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.#10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar', Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday encouraged children to participate in the city government’s anti-dengue campaign.

Marking the fifth Sunday of the government’s 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign, he asked the children to inspect their houses for 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday and replace the stagnant clean water. He also asked them to urge their friends to be a part of the initiative.

Related News

“Delhi’s campaign against dengue continues. Today, on the fifth Sunday of the campaign, I replaced the water at home and eliminated the possibility of breeding of dengue mosquitoes. I urge everyone to be a part of this campaign every Sunday.

#10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar’, Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

The campaign is witnessing huge participation from children, a statement by the AAP government said.

“In this campaign against dengue, the children of Delhi are doing their homework well. Other students along with Yuvraj who studies in class 8, also checked their houses and replaced the stagnant water. I pray to God that our children remain safe from dengue, stay healthy, and do good in life, the CM said in another post.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Arvind Kejriwal urges children to participate in Delhi govt’s anti-dengue campaign
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Delhi Police used drones for effective surveillance of containment zones
2Make mask-wearing a social medicine against COVID-19: Kiran Bedi
3COVID-19: Less than 10 lakh active Coronavirus cases for 13th consecutive day in country