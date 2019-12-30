Happy New Year 2020: Send these WhatsApp messages, shayari, wishes, Facebook status

Happy new year 2020 Shayari, wishes, Whatsapp messages, Facebook status (IE image)

Happy new year 2020 Shayari, wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status: It’s time to bid adieu to 2019 and welcome the new dawn of 2020. The end of 2019 is also marking the culmination of a decade that began in 2010. While we will certainly reflect at events and incidents that happened in 2019 as well as the passing decade, we will certainly expect 2020 will usher in utmost joy and good news for everyone. It’s time to celebrate the onset of the new year and wish everyone. Financial Express Online wishes you a happy new year 2020.

* May the coming year bring you joy. May the coming year bring you happiness. May the coming year be so fun, that another year comes and you don’t even realise it!

* Forget the past and enjoy the present, as this New Year brings happiness, success and prosperity. Wish You a Happy New Year!

* New Year marks the start of a new journey for everyone/ may this new year journey be very fruitful for you and your family! Happy Hindu New Year!

* Wish you and your family a blessed and joyful new year. May God grant your wisdom to choose your path carefully! Happy Hindu New Year!

* On the occasion of New Year, may God give you power and strength to achieve success and live a prosperous life!

* Purana saal sabse ho raha hai door/ kya kre yahi hai kudrat ka dastoor/ Beeti baate sochkar udas na ho tum/ Karo khushiyon ke sath, naye saal ko manzoor

* Aapke sare gam khushiyon me tol du/ Apne saare raaz aapke samne khol du/ Koi mujhse pehle na bol de/ Isiliye socha kyun na aaj aapko/ Happy New Year Bol du…