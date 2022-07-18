Fitness Technology company Portl unveils its smart mirror-based products in Delhi

Portl, a technology company with its Smart Mirror-based personalized fitness & wellness device, is expanding its product presence at the Lodhi Sports Retail stores at Ghitorni and Lodhi Road, New Delhi. This life-size interactive fitness mirror embedded with biosensors, HD Cameras, and edge AI processing with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, is now going to be available to the local fitness-conscious visitors exclusively across all the Lodhi Sports locations in Delhi-NCR. This product was launched in the market this year in March.

More about Portl Studio

According to the company statement, it provides Personalized On-Demand and Live Classes across 16 workout formats. It goes beyond fitness by focusing on holistic health improvement with nutrition recommendations, mental wellness services.

Role of the sensors?

These sensors correct a user’s form and posture in real-time. This means the posture of the person is corrected while they are doing their exercises in front of the state of the art mirror.

Programmes are personalized which are based on the needs of the individuals and their existing health conditions are taken into consideration as well as their preferences. This is done to ensure that the individual gets relevant and engaging content from Portl’s world-class instructors.

According to the company, “The Smart Mirror provides a high degree of personalization, form-analysis and feedback. Also, there are a variety of workout choices, time flexibility, performance tracking, and affordability to consumers.”

This technology company is Hyderabad based and it designs and manufactures the proprietary Portl range of Smart Mirror devices, used as a wellness companion, digital health, and personalized and on-demand fitness trainer.

AI in Fitness

By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for end-to-end program personalization and Exercise Form-feedback, the company aims to create affordable access to high-quality and personalized wellness and fitness.