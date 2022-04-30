Eid Mubarak 2022: Best wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Eid Mubarak 2022: With the holy month of Ramadan coming to an end, Muslims globally are gearing up for the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid. This year Eid is expected to begin on May 2, 2022, and end on May 3, 2022, however, the actual date may vary as per the moon sighting.
On Eid, Muslims get together to celebrate by indulging in fests, attending mass prayers at mosques and thanking Allah. Eid-ul-Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawal, which happens to be the month after Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.
Following are some special wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022 Wishes, Messages and Greetings
- May this special day of Eid bring prosperity, peace and happiness to everyone.
- May Allah flood your life with peace and joy, Eid Mubarak!
- Eid is the day to cheer and be grateful to the almighty for his blessing. Eid Mubarak!
- It is the day of bliss and rejoices, a day to reflect and ponder. Most of all a day to celebrate together. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.
- On this auspicious occasion of Eid, I wish Allah always shows you the right path and guides you. Eid Mubarak!
- May this Eid bring peace and harmony to all humanity. Wishing you a Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr.