Christmas 2018: All you need to know

Christmas 2018

Christmas 2018: Christmas – the celebration of the Birth of Jesus of Nazareth (Jesus Christ) is celebrated across the world with great fervour and gaiety on December 25. Christmas is not only celebrated as the day of Jesus Christ’s birth into this world, but the festival also symbolises a very deeply significant truth of spiritual life. Jesus Christ is the very embodiment of divinity and he was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred and hypocrisy prevailed while purity was forgotten and morality was neglected. Jesus worked to bring transformation into the lives of the people, providing a new and a spiritual turn to the lives of man. People started a new way of life, and a new era dawned for the world.

Who observes Christmas?

Christmas is celebrated by people around the world. People observe the day in both ways religious and secular in nature. This probably explains why Christmas is so popular among people of all age groups. The festival especially catches the fantasy of children as it is the time when Santa Claus surprises them with their favourite gifts.

Christmas celebrations include the installing and lighting of Christmas tree, the hanging of Advent wreaths, Christmas stockings. This festival is both a sacred religious holiday and a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon.

What does the name Christmas mean?

The word ‘Christmas’ is said to be derived from the Mass of Christ. A Mass service (also called as Communion or Eucharist) is where the Christians remember that Jesus Christ died for them and then came back to life. The service was the only one that was allowed to take place after sunset and before sunrise the next day, so people had it at midnight. The name Christ-Mass was shortened to ‘Christmas’.

What was Christmas called before it was called Christmas?

While some people hold it incorrect to call Christmas ‘Xmas’ as that takes the ‘Christ’ (Jesus) out of Christmas, it is sometimes known as Xmas. In the Greek language, the letter that looks like an X is the Greek letter chi/X (pronounced ‘kye’) and it rhymes with ‘eye’ which is the first letter of the Greek word for Christ, Christos.

Why do we celebrate Christmas on December 25?

There are many different traditions and theories as to why Christmas is celebrated on December 25. The first recorded date of the festival is in 336 AD during the time of the Roman Emperor Constantine. The emperor was the first Christian Roman Emperor. Later, Pope Julius I declared that the birth of Jesus would be celebrated on December 25.

Another theory is a very early Christian tradition said that the day when Mary was told that she would have a very special baby, Jesus (called the Annunciation) was on March 25 – and it’s still celebrated today on this date. Nine months after the March 25 is December 25! Some early Christians thought the world had been made on March 25, and also the day that Jesus died on when he was an adult. The date of March 25 was chosen because people had calculated that was the day on which Jesus died as an adult and they thought that Jesus was born and had died on the same day of the year.

As per tradition, the very next day of Christmas i.e. December 26 is celebrated as Boxing Day which has its origins in the United Kingdom and has been subsequently observed in the countries across the world as well.