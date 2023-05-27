scorecardresearch
Are you a fitness enthusiast? Here are the accessories you should own

If you still haven’t found yours, here’s a list of accessories that every fitness enthusiast should have. Take a look:

Must have fitness accessories

Finding the perfect fitness accessories can be a task. Whether it’s bodybuilding, running, cycling, yoga, or Pilates, fitness enthusiasts take their craft seriously — and often have their favourites accessories. If you still haven’t found yours, here’s a list of accessories that every fitness enthusiast should have. Take a look:

Earbuds

Workouts and good music are the best companions. Music helps in keeping you active. We understand that you cannot always play loud music while running in a park or even cycling.  You should opt for oraimo OpenPods and oraimo OpenCirclet Earbuds. These headphones offer a game-changing audio experience, combining unmatched comfort, stability, and sound quality. Unlike traditional earbuds that go inside your ears, these headphones feature a special open-ear design, leveraging Air Conduction technology to deliver high-quality sound without obstructing your ears. Whether you are cycling through the city, hitting the gym, or running with a partner, the earbuds allow you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favourite music.

Yoga Mat

If you are into yoga, then having a perfect and comfortable mat is a must. This one from AmazonBasics is a perfect pick for you. The pink shade yoga mat comes with a strap that makes it easy for you to carry. It is 13mm extra thick and comes with cushioning supports and is lightweight.

High-rise leggings and a T-shirt

High-rise bottoms and a T-shirt are the most important accessories one should own. The perfect gym leggings are essential for a pleasant experience while working out. These can be easily paired with a crop top for a fun look.

Gym bag

Having a spacious and lightweight gym bag is a necessity. It has to be made up with a breathable, water-resistant fabric that’s easy to wash and dry. To maximize space, choose a bag that has zippered exterior and interior compartments for easy organization.

Shoes

Pack a pair of suitable gym sneakers. If your workout routine varies, be sure to have the appropriate gym shoes for the activity you plan to do. It’s really important to use foot powder in your shoes and socks to reduce moisture and avoid bacterial and fungal growth.

First published on: 27-05-2023 at 06:00 IST

