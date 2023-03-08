7 kids from India’s richest families who have now become next-generation business tycoons

You might be familiar with India’s richest billionaires, but how much do you know about their kids (other than the news about their fancy and luxurious weddings and lifestyle)? The next-generation business tycoons are making it big in their respective fields and as we move into the most crucial phase of Indian business, this current young generation will change the game with their fresh ideas and skills. From Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla to Ashni Biyani, daughter of billionaire Kishore Biyani, let’s meet the rich and young business entrepreneurs:

Ananya Birla

Singer, and Founder of Svatantra Microfin

Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla. She didn’t join her father Kumar Mangalam Birla’s business empire and decided to make it big on her own. She went abroad for studies and has a degree in Economics and Management from Oxford. Later, she decided to move back to India to kickstart her music career. Ananya Birla has already released one EP and over nine singles. That’s not all, Ananya Birla is also behind Svatantra Microfin which provides loans to rural women to buy equipment for home-run businesses.

Isha Ambani Piramal

Director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani Piramal is the director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. She went to Yale University to pursue Double Major in Psychology and then a degree in South Asian studies. After working as an analyst at McKinsey & Co. Inc, she joined Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail.

Ashni Biyani

Managing Director, Future Consumer

Daughter of Kishore Biyani, the owner of the Future Group, Ashni Biyani studied Textile Designing at Parsons School of Design as well as Stanford University. She then joined the Future Group. At present, she also launched ‘Voom’ a fashion-first detergent. Future Consumer, part of Future Group is taking on large Indian and multinational FMCG competitors.

Also Read From Sundar Pichai to Elon Musk: A look at salaries of top CEOs

Akash Ambani

Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani is the director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. He studied Econimics at the Brown University. He is also the Chief Strategist and heads the business development of the company.

Rishad Premji

Executive Chairman, Wipro Ltd

Rishad Premji, son of billionaire Azim Premji, is the executive chairman of Wipro — India’s largest software service providers. In 2007, he joined Wipro as the Chief Strategy Officer. Under his leadership, Wipro acquired a line of tech firms and created the $100 million Wipro venture fund that invests in multiple startups across India and other countries as well.

Adar Poonawalla

CEO, Serum Institute of India

In 2011, Adar Poonawala, Son of Cyrus Poonawaalla started working for the Serum Institute of India — World’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Under Adar’s leadership, the Serum Institute of India began exporting globally. That’s not all, Adar set up Poonawalla Finance which provides loans to low-income consumers and small businesses.