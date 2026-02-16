In an age of eroding trust and expanding technology, what still binds human societies together? At Davos, Nikhil Kamath and Yuval Noah Harari engaged in a searching dialogue on the fragility of institutions, the psychology of cooperation, and the meaning of humanity in the shadow of artificial intelligence.

Recorded for Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, the exchange moved beyond immediate politics to probe the deeper scaffolding of modern civilization—institutions, shared narratives, and the fragile fabric of belief that sustains them.

Harari argued that large-scale human cooperation has never rested solely on force or law, but on a collective belief in institutional legitimacy. “Humans control the world not because we are stronger than other animals, but because we cooperate better. And cooperation depends on storytelling,” he said.

Storytelling Deficit

As democratic systems face internal strain and global alliances shift, Harari warned of an accelerating drift toward personality-driven politics, where institutional loyalty yields to individual charisma. When public confidence moves from systems to leaders, he said, long-term agreements lose resilience and societies grow vulnerable to volatility.

The discussion also turned to artificial intelligence and its growing role in shaping governance and meaning. As machines begin generating not just data but narratives, Harari cautioned, the challenge will be preserving human agency and shared truth in an algorithmically mediated world.

Confidence as Currency

Kamath, drawing parallels between markets and geopolitics, observed that both are ultimately anchored in confidence. “If trust is the foundation of finance, it is also the foundation of geopolitics,” he said.

Set against the backdrop of Davos—a forum where global leaders debate the future of growth, conflict, and cooperation—the conversation underscored the interdependence of trust, technology, and institutional continuity.

The episode positions People by WTF within a wider dialogue on the architecture of global order and the human values that must endure as artificial intelligence reshapes how societies think, govern, and believe.