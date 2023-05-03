WhatsApp’s new GIF auto-play feature to make sharing memes bit more convenient: Details

WhatsApp is finally adding support to play GIFs automatically. Popular WhatsApp tracker website WABetainfo has spotted GIF auto-play in the chat app’s latest beta build, giving testers early access to said functionality. The feature comes highly recommended if you share a lot of memes on WhatsApp.

While WhatsApp has allowed sharing of GIFs on the platform for a while, it can’t play them automatically for some reason. This means you need to tap on a GIF to play it which could be a bit annoying if you share a lot of memes— and many who use WhatsApp do. All this seems to be changing in WhatsApp’s latest beta build on Android— version 2.23.10.2— as the instant messaging app, owned by Meta, is bringing auto-play support for GIFs.

According to WABetainfo’s latest report, the feature will play a GIF file on its own the first time when you see it (either when you open the chat or scroll through a conversation) but you’ll have to tap on it if you want to watch the animation again. There is no playback in loop. The limitation is apparently set by design as WhatsApp probably wants it to not be too distracting to end-users which seems fair.

The report is quick to point out that GIF auto-play may seem like a small feature but it should add to improving the experience of using the app adding that it will be available to more users over the coming days.

In related news, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature to allow users to limit polls to only one choice while another feature reportedly in the works would allow them to migrate their chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive.