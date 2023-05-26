WhatsApp working on new Settings interface with three new shortcuts: Report

WhatsApp is never at rest. The chat app is continuously striving to enhance user experience and is reportedly working on an improved interface for the app settings in an upcoming update.

According to WaBetaInfo report, the chat is developing a new interface which will have three new shortcuts, namely “profile,” “privacy,” and “contacts,” – all aiming to make it easier for users to navigate through the settings. Moreover, WhatsApp plans to include the widely-appreciated “starred message” shortcut within the app settings, a feature that is already available on WhatsApp for iOS.

To further streamline the user experience, WhatsApp aims to reorganise the settings section, ensuring that the options are easily for users. In addition to these interface improvements, WhatsApp has also set its sights on introducing a new shortcut within the chat list. This shortcut, as spotted in the recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.16 update, will enable users to swiftly access the app settings. Once this shortcut is enabled in a future update, users will be able to explore and experiment with the new and improved interface of the app settings, says report.

The new interface for WhatsApp settings is currently in development and will be made available to users through an upcoming update of the app.

Alongside the interface enhancements, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to select unique usernames for their accounts. The username feature is expected to be incorporated within the app settings, specifically located at WhatsApp Settings > Profile. The said feature is expected to contribute to enhancing account privacy. By assigning unique usernames, users can have more control over their identity within the messaging platform.

WhatsApp recently also launched the much-awaited Edit message feature which lets users correct those annoying typos. Earlier, user had to either delete an erroneous message or back it up with an apology message followed by the correct text. Now, with Edit message user can edit the message with simple steps.