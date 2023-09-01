WhatsApp working on email verification feature, here’s how it will help

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is reportedly developing an email verification feature aimed at fortifying its user security and privacy. This new addition to the app is expected to protect your account using an email address for the account verification, reports WaBetaInfo.

The feature was spotted by the website WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.19 update available on the Google Play Store and is currently under development. With the said feature, WhatsApp will basically use your email address to verify your account. It will be an additional way for you to keep your account safe against unauthorised access.

This feature is designed to complement the existing two-step verification process by allowing users to link an email address to their WhatsApp account. This feature is expected to have multiple benefits including enhanced account security and could be helpful in data recovery. By linking a verified email address to their account, you can have a stronger connection between your email and WhatsApp profiles.

The said feature may also bolster the app’s ongoing efforts to enable multi-device usage. By verifying an email address, users might have an easier time managing their accounts across different devices securely.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp’s parent company, Facebook (now Meta), has faced scrutiny in the past regarding user data and privacy concerns. The new feature in development may be seen as a step to address these issues.

While the exact release date for the email verification feature has not been confirmed, WhatsApp is actively testing the feature with select users.

