WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones, Android smartphones from December 31: Check the full list here

Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp is one of the most widely used platforms for chatting, sharing images, videos and documents. The company ends support for old operating systems in order to keep it secure for users. WhatsApp is making sure that the users have the new versions of the app that have better privacy and security options. The outdated versions contain risk as its vulnerabilities are exposed and as a result it can be exploited. So to tackle this issue, WhatsApp services will be halted in the following Android and iOS smartphones from 31 December 2022.

Apple iPhone 5, Apple iPhone 5c, Archos 53 Platinum, Grand S Flex ZTE, Grand X Quad V987 ZTE, HTC Desire 500, Huawei Ascend D, Huawei Ascend D1, Huawei Ascend D2, Huawei Ascend G740, Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend P1, Quad XL, Lenovo A820, LG Enact, LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus 4X HD, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus F6, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus L4 II Dual, LG Optimus L5, LG Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus L7, LG Optimus L7 II, LG Optimus L7 II Dual, LG Optimus Nitro HD, Memo ZTE V956, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Sony Xperia Arc S, Sony Xperia miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Wiko Cink Five and Wiko Darknight ZT.

Also recently, WhatsApp rolled out a new verification option for a few beta users as per a report by WABetaInfo. It offers a secure login by providing a 6-digit code which is similar to having a one time password (OTP). New combinations of 6-digit code can be used in each login for extra security.

