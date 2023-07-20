WhatsApp will soon let users initiate group calls with up to 15 people: Report

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to initiate group calls with up to 15 people. The feature is currently available to some beta testers, and it is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks, reports WaBetaInfo.

WhatsApp last year announced the ability to place group calls with up to 32 people. However, people could only add up to only seven contacts when initiating a group call. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.14 update now allows some users to start group calls with a maximum of 15 people.

How to use the feature? Thos who have received the update will see a message when adding members for the group call. A drop down box will appear with a message reading that they can now choose up to 15 people who can join the call anytime it starts.

Note that you can still add up to 32 participants in the group call. This update in particular allows you to add members when initiating a call. This was previously limited to 7.

To use the new group calling feature, users will need to update their WhatsApp app to the latest version. Once they have updated their app, they can initiate a group call by following these steps: Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the “Calls” tab> New group call> select up to 15 people to add to the call and tap on the “Call” button.

WhatsApp separately is also working on Channels notification feature that will notify users about the availability of the Channels feature for their WhatsApp account. The feature is in beta testing and available in only few countries for now. WhatsApp Channels allows users to create and join groups of large number of people. It can prove to be a powerful tool for businesses, organisations, and other groups that need to communicate with a large number of people.

