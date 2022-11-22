WhatsApp update roundup: Screen lock for desktop, call history sidebar, polls and more coming soon

Meta-Owned WhatsApp is regularly buzzing with new updates, which are being tested and launched simultaneously. While some of them are already available to users and getting reviews others are still around the nook to reflect on android and iOS devices. Some of these new features are still under development, some are undergoing ideation and some are already being tested on users before the final launch. It will be interesting to see their applicability and how useful they turn out to be.

Earlier launched WhatsApp updates have been getting mixed reactions from netizens and the upcoming ones await response. WhatsApp is currently working on an array of features that are expected to improve the overall user experience. To help you track everything that’s happening at WhatsApp, we’ve compiled all the important upcoming features in this list below. Here are the top five WhatsApp updates which are all set to roll out soon.

Call History Sidebar: WhatsApp is going to roll out a never seen feature wherein the call list and call history icon will reflect on the sidebar and the icon image is of a telephone within a dialogue icon. It is useful in showing audio and video call lists with one click and is visible upon updating the application on Play Store, Apple Store and similar sites.

Screen Lock on Desktop: WhatsApp is working on a screen lock for the desktop version using which users can lock their screens using password protection. Earlier this security feature was open only to mobile and tab devices but not desktops and laptops. But with the introduction of this new update, users will be able to scan a unique QR code which will enable them to connect their WhatsApp account to their desktop screens which if left open or inactive for long will be automatically locked and opened again only through a password.

Media forwarding with captions: WhatsApp is about to bring a new feature wherein users can add a caption while sending GIFs, documents, videos and images. When a user attaches a file to get sent across, an option automatically appears to add a caption which can be dissolved as well in just one click.

Polls: WhatsApp is making it possible for users to create polls and send them over to individual chats as well as to group chats. It will be visible on the attachment icon next to the chat bar showing a direct option to create one poll at a time. The poll can have one question with multiple textual or visual options.

Profile Picture view within Group Chat: If an unsaved number is in the group and their profile picture is hidden then their desktop photo is indicated by their chat colour. And for saved contact, profile photos could be viewed in one click without opening their chat separately. It will give way to a new way of seeing desktop pictures of saved and unsaved contacts.

