WhatsApp to soon support 21 new emoji reactions natively, report says

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is gearing to add native support for 21 new emoji reactions, according to a report. The emojis have been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android. Moreover, eight existing emojis seem to be in line to get a fresh paintjob, too.

Popular WhatsApp development tracker website WABetaInfo in its latest report suggests version 2.22.25.12 of WhatsApp that’s now available under the Google Play Beta Program brings 21 new emojis to the messaging app. The emojis are said to be under development currently which is to say, all beta users may not be able to see them immediately but they “will be available in a future update.”

The report also mentions that WhatsApp has updated eight existing emojis which are available to use for beta users immediately. It is quick to add that there is a chance that many beta users may not have noticed the redesign because the “changes are not really evident” except maybe in the case of two emojis, Pleading Face and Face Holding Back Tears.

To recall, WhatsApp had rolled out support for emoji reactions in May kicking things off with six emojis. It had confirmed, at that time, that support for “all emojis and skin-tones” was in the works and will be rolled out soon. The feature was first teased in mid-April alongside a bunch of other features including Communities.

Reactions allow users to “quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages,” WhatsApp had said while launching the feature. Competing apps like Telegram, Slack, and iMessage, have had emoji reactions for some time. Even Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, has this feature. So, WhatsApp is basically playing catch up here but with over two billion monthly active users globally, it has the potential to make emojis more commonplace and mainstream especially in emerging markets.

