WhatsApp to let iPhone users extract text from images, set voice notes as status update: Details

WhatsApp is rolling out two new features seemingly exclusive to iOS users, according to a report. One lets users extract text from images while the other would let them set voice notes as status update. Both features have apparently been under testing for some time but they are now more widely available for all iPhone users, though the ability to extract text from images is subject to one condition.

WhatsApp feature update tracker website WABetaInfo, in its latest report, says the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has started rolling out the ability to extract text from images to all iPhone users running iOS 16. The software version is mandatory because the feature uses iOS 16 APIs to detect and extract text from images. This requirement is similar for WhatsApp’s recent sticker maker tool that lets users create stickers within WhatsApp itself.

Users need to be on WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update in order to access the feature, though the report also mentions that “some users may be able to get the same feature after installing the previous 23.5.75 update.” Once available, extracting text from images seems to be a straightforward process. Opening an image that contains text and you’ll see a button to copy text from the image. You won’t be able to do that with “view once” images though, for privacy reasons.

Another pretty useful rolling out for iPhone users is the ability to set voice notes as status update. According to WABetaInfo, users need to be on WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.75 update at least to make use of the feature. Setting up a voice not as status also seems to be an easy— and nifty— process. Simply go to status tab, tap the pencil icon and hold the microphone icon to start recording. Users can put up existing voice notes in chat as status. But do note that voice notes set as status can’t be longer than 30 seconds.