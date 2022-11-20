WhatsApp to bring screen lock feature on desktop

WhatsApp few years ago brought the screen lock feature for Android and iOS users. Reportedly, the chat company is now planning on to do the same for desktop users.

According to WaBetaInfo, Meta’s chat-devoted app is working on to bring screen lock feature for desktop users. The feature will be initially launched for the beta users on desktop and later pan out for all.

WhatsApp’s screen lock feature adds an additional layer of security to your chats in case of phone left unattended and to prevent unauthorised access to the chats.

Being an optional feature, there is always a flexibility to opt out of the feature at any point of time. With feature enabled, you will see a prompt asking for password everytime you want to access your app. According to WaBetaInfo, the password you enter will be saved locally and not shared with WhatsApp. It suggests that in case you lose the password, you will have to log out of the app and log into WhatsApp Desktop again by linking your device with the QR code. The feature is currently under development.

WhatsApp claims to put user’s privacy at its top most priority. While the personal calls and messages on the app are protected using default end-to-end encryption, the chat company over the years has introduced several features like disappearing messages that self-destruct, end-to-end encrypted backups when you want to save your chat history, two-step verification for added security and the ability to block and report unwanted chats for additional security.

The company in August this year launched three privacy features- silent group exit, choosing who can see you online, and screenshot blocking for view once messages.

The silent group exit allows you to leave a group without making it a big deal. Instead of notifying whole group, it only notifies the admin about the exit.

By choosing who can see you online, you can keep your online presence private. You can select who can and can’t see you online with this feature.

View Once lets you share photos or media that you don’t intend to have a digital record of. By enabling screenshot blocking, you can prevent people from taking screenshots of those messages.

ALSO READ |