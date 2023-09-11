WhatsApp to bring chat interoperability support to comply with EU regulations

WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging app, is planning to bring chat interoperability support in compliance with new European Union regulations. According to WaBetaInfo report, the chat company is testing a new section in app called “Third-party chat” that will show chats from messaging apps other than WhatsApp such as Signal and Telegram.

This news comes after the European Commission passed the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in September 2022. It requires large messaging platforms to allow users to communicate with each other across different apps.

WhatsApp will likely begin testing chat interoperability with other messaging apps in the coming months. The company has not yet announced a specific timeline for when the feature will be rolled out to all users or for that matter even the fact that it is working on such a feature. The WaBetaInfo spotted the update in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.19.8 update, which is available on the Google Play Store.

The report also shares a screenshot showing the new third-party chat section but it is empty and currently unavailable for access. The report notes that WhatsApp has six months to “align the app with the new European regulations to provide its interoperability service in the European Union.” It is unclear if the feature will be extended to countries beyond the European Union.

Chat interoperability is a feature that allows users of different messaging apps to communicate with each other directly. Basically, users of WhatsApp would be able to send messages to users of other messaging apps, such as Signal or Telegram, without having to create an account on those platforms.

The DMA is designed to promote competition and innovation in the digital market. The regulation prohibits large gatekeepers, such as Meta, from engaging in anti-competitive practices. The chat interoperability requirement is one of the ways in which the DMA aims to make it easier for users to switch between messaging apps.

WhatsApp is not the only messaging app working on this feature. Other apps like Signal and Telegram are also said to be working on this. The chat interoperability will make it easier for users to switch between apps and could give users more choice and control over how they communicate. It will also make it easier to switch between messaging apps.

