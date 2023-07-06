WhatsApp starts rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker for iOS users

WhatsApp has unveiled an exciting update for iOS users with the release of version 23.13.78 on the App Store. This update brings a redesigned sticker and GIF picker, reports WaBetaInfo. The official changelog for the latest update confirms that the redesigned sticker and GIF picker is rolling out to all iOS users.

The new sticker tray features improved navigation, allowing users to effortlessly explore a wide variety of stickers and GIFs. Notably, the picker view has been extended and gets the ability to scroll upwards.

To further enhance usability, WhatsApp has relocated and redesigned the buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections, changing them into easily recognisable tabs.

The update also brings improvements to the categorisation of avatar packs, expanding the range of avatar stickers available to users. While the feature is now available to iOS users, it may take some time for it to reach all accounts. The rollout will occur gradually over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp launched personalised avatars last year in December. The feature allows WhatsApp users to interact with each other in a more fun way by creating personalised avatars and using it as their profile photo or in their sticker pack.

“For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we’ll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

