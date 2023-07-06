scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

WhatsApp starts rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker for iOS users

WhatsApp new sticker tray features improved navigation, allowing users to effortlessly explore a wide variety of stickers and GIFs.

Written by Priya Pathak
WhatsApp starts rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker for iOS users
WhatsApp has relocated and redesigned the buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections, changing them into easily recognisable tabs.

WhatsApp has unveiled an exciting update for iOS users with the release of version 23.13.78 on the App Store. This update brings a redesigned sticker and GIF picker, reports WaBetaInfo. The official changelog for the latest update confirms that the redesigned sticker and GIF picker is rolling out to all iOS users.

The new sticker tray features improved navigation, allowing users to effortlessly explore a wide variety of stickers and GIFs. Notably, the picker view has been extended and gets the ability to scroll upwards.

To further enhance usability, WhatsApp has relocated and redesigned the buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections, changing them into easily recognisable tabs.

Also Read

ALSO READ l WhatsApp working on group suggestions to improve communities experience: Report

The update also brings improvements to the categorisation of avatar packs, expanding the range of avatar stickers available to users. While the feature is now available to iOS users, it may take some time for it to reach all accounts. The rollout will occur gradually over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp launched personalised avatars last year in December. The feature allows WhatsApp users to interact with each other in a more fun way by creating personalised avatars and using it as their profile photo or in their sticker pack.

“For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we’ll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, shading, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 10:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS