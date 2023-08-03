WhatsApp rolling out new call notifications interface for some users, here’s what changes

WhatsApp is never at rest. The chat app is constantly working to improve its user experience, and the latest beta update for Android brings a new interface for call notifications, reports WaBetaInfo. The update brings icons for the accept and decline buttons, making it easier for users to understand what each button does.

The new interface is currently only available to a limited number of beta testers, but it is expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.

The accept and decline buttons now feature icons, making it easier to understand what each button does. If you are a WhatsApp beta tester, you can try out the new call notification interface by updating to the latest beta version of the app. If you are not a beta tester, you can expect to see the new interface rolled out to you in the coming days.

WhatsApp in another beta version update for Android users also fixed the call quality issues that had been bugging some users. A few weeks back some WhatsApp users reported experiencing distorted audio during calls, while others faced issue of low-quality video calls. The beta update for Android 2.23.16.11 version fixes this bug. The update successfully patches the bug and allows user to enjoy clear voice calls without any distortion. Additionally, video calls have also seen quality improvement. The same update also brings few several stability improvements to the keyboard functionality in the app.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.