WhatsApp on iPhone gets chat transfer, landscape mode, silence unknown callers: Details

WhatsApp on iOS, version 23.14.79, finally brings three new features for users. The chat app is finally rolling out the stable version of three much-awaited features for users- chat transfer, landscape mode and silence unknown callers, reports reliable WhatsApp update tracking website WaBetaInfo.

The chat transfer feature allows users to transfer their chat history to a different iPhone. This eliminates the need to rely on iCloud for chat history backups and gives users greater control over their data migration process. To transfer your WhatsApp chat history to a new phone, first, download the WhatsApp app on your new device and register with the same phone number used on your old phone. Upon verification, WhatsApp will automatically detect any available backups of your chat history and prompt you to restore them. Simply follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transfer. If prompted, use your old device to scan the QR code shown on the new phone for a seamless transfer.

The Silence Unknown Callers feature empowers users to avoid disturbances from unknown or unsaved numbers, making it easier to manage unwanted calls or unknown calls.

The official changelog of the update also highlights another game-changer- landscape mode support for video calls. This provides a more expansive view compared to traditional portrait mode during video calls on WhatsApp. With this feature, users can now enjoy a broader view of their video call interface, enabling them to see more participants on the screen simultaneously. This capability proves particularly beneficial for large group calls, as it ensures all participants remain visible on the screen.

The update also brings along redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more avatars. While the new update has been rolled out to all iOS users, it may take some time for every account to receive these features.

