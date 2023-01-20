WhatsApp may soon let you share original quality photos as long as your phone’s storage can take it

WhatsApp is finally looking at an option to send original quality photos across the chat app. It currently offers three photo quality options to choose from – Auto, Best quality and Data saver. However, even at the best quality, the chat app compresses the image to offer faster data transfer. This irks many especially if it is important to send the image in its original quality. The Meta-owned chat company, according to a latest report, is finally planning to bring a solution for this.

According to WaBetaInfo, the chat app is working on a new feature that will allow users to send photos in their original quality. The update was first spotted by the website in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11 version.

WhatsApp will reportedly add a new settings icon within the drawing tool header. Sender can select the quality of the photo with an option to send photos in their original quality. However, the feature is currently under development and will roll out in future update.

While sending photos in its original quality on WhatsApp sounds great, there is a storage related issue that should be taken care of if you don’t want your phone to run out of storage soon. The compressed photos take up less space compared to the original quality ones. The chat app compresses an image by as much as 70% so that they it can be delivered in less time. With the option to send original quality images across app, there are chances that the recipient’s phone could soon run out of storage.

To avoid this, make sure that your media auto-download is switched off in WhatsApp. This prevents the photos from auto-downloading when the phone connects to the Internet. Instead, the control is in your hand if you want to download photos.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on Voice note status update. It will let users record and share voice notes in the Status.