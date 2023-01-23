WhatsApp is working on new shortcuts feature update for iPhone users: Report

WhatsApp has released a new feature update for iPhone users. The Meta-owned chat company is reportedly bringing in new shortcuts for Group admins on iPhone. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks all the WhatsApp-related developments, WhatsApp has submitted the latest 23.1.75 update on Apple App Store.

The chat app is rolling out new shortcuts for group admins “to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant.” WhatsApp now supports up to 1024 participants in a group chat so it can be tough for group admins to communicate with every participant. The new feature will reportedly simplify this and make communication for group admins easier. The feature is already rolling out to iOS users.

The screenshot of the feature shared by the report suggests that WhatsApp will now highlight the phone numbers for group events like when someone joins or exits a group. This will make it easier to interact with them. By tapping on that phone number, the group admin will see new shortcuts like chat with that contact, call using WhatsApp, or Add to contacts. The new shortcuts also allow the admin quickly copy the number, thus, helping them save some time.

WhatsApp lately has come up with several significant features to improve the user experience. The chat company recently announced a Proxy server support for the app that lets users bypass the WhatsApp ban in an area.

WhatsApp has recently also enabled user to report Status. The new option will offers users an opportunity to report status updates violating the Terms of Service.