WhatsApp gets edit feature for all the embarrassing times you accidentally hit ‘delete for me’ instead of ‘delete for everyone’ while texting

Meta owned instant messaging application WhatsApp introduced the new ‘Accidental delete’ feature on Monday to add a new layer of protection to the platform. It will offer users a five-second window to reverse the wrong deletion and help them click on Delete for Everyone. It gives users the change to rectify their mistake of clicking the Delete for Me instead of the Delete for Everyone. It is available to all users across Android and iOS devices.

Earlier, if a user clicked on Delete for Me after selecting a message instead of Delete for Everyone by mistake then they had no way round to resolve this issue. But with this new update, this will be easy to choose the correct option.

Prior to this the feature which was launched by WhatsApp was ‘Message Yourself’. It is a one-to-one chat option to save notes, updates, reminders, to-do lists and so on. Users can send messages to themselves through this feature.

Apart from the coming features, recently WhatsApp has added a lot of other new features in the stable version as well. It includes WhatsApp communities, emoji reaction to text messages, increased group video call limit, view once videos and images, increased time limit to make messages disappear.

Previously an option to share contact cards was made available on Windows beta. Picture-in-picture will come to iPhones next year. In iOS 22.23.0.70 update, beta users will be able to get access to a new feature which will help them see profile pictures of individual participants present within the group chat.

As per a report, apart from the newly launched features WhatsApp is also going to release three new large animated heart emojis for beta testing. It will be available on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8. This report comes after the same source claimed that WhatsApp is working on the development of 21 new emojis. Recent groups will also roll out which will have a new chat filter button for desktop users in order to filter their conversation by unread messages. It will show only new incoming chats.

