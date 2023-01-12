WhatsApp forward media with caption feature rolled out for users; know more details

WhatsApp is making it possible to add a caption to any media file that you forward across the app. While the company started rolling out the forward media with caption feature last month, the latest update has it that users are receiving alerts from the chat app informing them that they can forward media with a caption.

The WhatsApp forward media with caption is all about what the name suggests. The feature basically allows you to forward any kind of media like videos, photos, or docs with a caption. You can choose to keep or delete the caption if you want.

It may seem like a small update but a significant one as it lets you find any particular media file using a text. We exchange hundreds of messages every day on chat app and at times it can be tough to find a media file in the heaps of messages.

In another major update, WhatsApp recently launched the Proxy server support for its app to allows users to continue using the app even if the app’s service has been blocked by the government.

“Connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption — ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta,” WhatsApp wrote in a post.

WhatsApp is also working on Report status feature that will let users reports any status that violates company’s Terms of service. This update is expected to come in the future update of WhatsApp. Once the feature arrives, you will see a Report button to the Status feature. In case of reporting a Status, the content will be sent to the moderation team to see if it actually violates the company’s Terms of Service.