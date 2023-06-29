WhatsApp for Windows to support video call with up to 32 people: Report

WhatsApp beta for Windows in the 2.2324.1.0 update now allows select beta testers to place video calls with groups of up to 432 participants, WaBetaInfo reports. Certain users have reported being prompted with an invitation message to explore video calls with up to 32 people, both in contacts and groups, directly from the Windows app.

Mark Zuckerberg, in his Meta broadcast channel, announced this update, which includes support for group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. This was announced by him on March 23. With the release of the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2324.1.0 update, now available on the Microsoft Store, it seems that not just audio calls but video calls now also get the ability to have up to 32 people in group call.

While the ability to place video calls with up to 32 people is currently limited to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update from the Microsoft Store, it is important to note that the update will be gradually rolled out to a wider user base over the next few days. Users are advised to keep an eye on the Microsoft Store for the availability of the update.

WhatsApp is thick and fast with updates. The chat company recently launched silence unknown caller feature that automatically detects spam, scams, and calls from unknown people and silences them. These calls will not ring on your phone, but are visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important. It recently also launched two separate features- ability to add usernames and hide your phone number in the app.

