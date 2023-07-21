WhatsApp fixes emoji keyboard crash issue for users: Details

WhatsApp in its update for beta version 2.23.15.22 on Android has finally fixed the issue of crashes related to the emoji keyboard and various other problems highlighted by the users across different social media platforms. The fix comes as a relief to numerous users who encountered difficulties while using the application after installing the previous update, version 2.23.15.21.

According to WaBetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp news, the update 2.23.15.21 had introduced a host of issues for users like app crashing when using the emoji keyboard, difficulties in configuring avatars, trouble accessing the privacy section, and challenges in adding text over images using the drawing editor.

Thankfully, the latest update, version 2.23.15.22, comes as a bug-fix release and addresses the reported issues. The primary focus of this update was to resolve the emoji keyboard crashes that had been causing significant inconvenience to a large number of WhatsApp users.

In addition to the emoji keyboard fix, the update also tackles other crashes that were previously reported, ensuring a smoother overall performance. It is required for WhatsApp Beta users to update to version 2.23.15.22 from the Google Play Store to receive these fixes for their account and avoid issues associated with the previous update.

For users who have been experiencing crashes and problems in the recent version, it is recommended to update to the latest version to avail themselves of the fixes. To do so, simply navigate to the Google Play Store, search for “WhatsApp Beta,” and install version 2.23.15.22.

