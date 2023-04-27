WhatsApp communities to get navigation update, to make it easier to find specific groups: Report

WhatsApp is never at rest. The chat app, in order to keep up with its popularity and match its competitors like Signal and Telegram, keep bringing in new updates to the app. In a recent update, the chat app is reportedly rolling out a new feature for Communities.

According to WaBetaInfo, the Meta-owned app is rolling out an improved organisation system for Communities that will make it easier for users to navigate through their sub-groups. This new feature is currently available to some beta testers and is expected to be rolled out to all users soon.

With this new update, users can expand the community cell to see all of its sub-groups within the chat list. This means that all the sub-groups of a particular community will be grouped together in one place, making it much easier to find the specific group you are looking for. The new organisation system is an essential addition to Communities as it provides users with a better way to navigate through their groups.

WhatsApp multi-device support

In a related news, WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out a very important update for users. It allows user to use same WhatsApp account on up to four phones. Called as one of the “most highly requested features” by WhatsApp, the multi-device support makes it easier for WhatsApp users to access their chats and other account information from multiple phones or tablets simultaneously.

Alongside, WhatsApp has also made it easier to link companion devices. Expected to roll out in coming weeks, WhatsApp will let user link companion devices using phone number. It will be done by entering phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which can be used on phone to enable device linking.

WhatsApp is reportedly also working on Instagram like Channels. It will serve as a “one-to-many tool for broadcasting information,” according to WaBetaInfo. The feature is said to be in works and could roll out in near future.