WhatsApp chat transfer feature starts rolling out, here’s what it is all about

WhatsApp is rolling out a new a chat transfer option that allows users to migrate their chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive.

Written by Priya Pathak
Updated:
WhatsApp
The new feature will help users switch to a new device and don't want to lose their chat history

WhatsApp is never at rest. The chat app has lately announced several new features to app and now a new report suggests another major update could be on its way.

According to WeBetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new a chat transfer option that allows users to migrate their chat history to a new Android device without using Google Drive. As per the report, the feature is rolling out to some WhatsApp beta testers receiving Android 2.23.9.19 update.

The new feature will help users switch to a new device without losing their chat history. With the chat transfer option, users can easily move their chat history to a new Android device without the need to back up to Google Drive.

To use the chat transfer feature, users need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.9.19 available on the Google Play Store. After installing the update, users can access the chat transfer option within WhatsApp Settings > Chats. Scan the QR code in the app to transfer their chat history to the new Android device.

Currently, the chat transfer feature is available to some lucky beta testers, but WhatsApp plans to roll out the feature to more users in the coming weeks.

First published on: 28-04-2023 at 17:27 IST

