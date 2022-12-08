TechM’s latest offering to solve multi cloud issues

Pune-based IT services major Tech Mahindra has launched Cloud BlazeTech, an integrated and sector-agnostic platform, to maximize business value for cloud-based enterprises globally and solve the challenges of a multi-cloud environment.

Without mentioning the quantum of investments, Tech Mahindra said it will continue to invest in cloud services and hyerpscaler relationships to boost digital transformation for enterprises.

“Cloud BlazeTech supports bi-modal infrastructure transformation and helps enterprises to accelerate to a cloud-native world. In addition, the platform has integrations with hyperscaler hybrid cloud platforms to provide industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions that drive faster business outcomes,” the company said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech will focus on key verticals like communications, media, and entertainment (CMT) which contributes nearly 40% to its revenue.

Tech Mahindra claims that by adopting the Cloud BlazeTech platform, enterprises can achieve 25-30% in cost savings and 30% improvement in migration time.

“Cloud adoption is a key step towards digital transformation. It is at the core of all transformative IT strategies and enables enterprises to become digital ready. Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech platform will deliver industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions and help enterprises in their transformation journey to be cloud-ready,” said Sudhir Nair, chief delivery officer and global head – Infra & Cloud Business, Tech Mahindra.

The new platform will enable enterprises to move forward in their cloud transformation journey by offering a flexible and customizable solution to help them become digital front-runners in this new cloud-native era, said Suri Chawla, global head of Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra will leverage its existing partnerships with major public and private cloud service providers to extend this solution to its global customers.