Swiggy Genie delivery person steals Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; owner tracks him down with “this” iPhone feature

In a recent turn of events, a user of the Swiggy Genie delivery service was at a significant loss as he was unable to retrieve his flagship Apple Watch Ultra. The man’s friend took to Twitter to describe this distressful experience. While people depend (read: trust) on such deliveries to get their things delivered on time, this situation comes as a caution to protect oneself from such thefts.

The incident took place in Bengaluru when a Swiggy user accidentally left his flagship Apple Watch at his friend’s place. The watch was reportedly worth Rs. 82,999. In order to get the watch back, the person chose to use Swiggy’s Genie service, a delivery service that handles more than just food items. The delivery executive reached the friend’s place, took the bag that had the watch, and left for his final destination. This is when things did not turn out as they should have. The delivery person, all of a sudden, cancelled the order, blocked all communication lines, and vanished with the expensive Apple watch.

What a rollercoaster night! Worst experience of @Swiggy Genie



Friend forgot his Apple Watch ultra, he sent genie, genie collects the bag, cancels the order, blocks both of us, and we chase the guy at 2AM with a Rapido guy helping us



All while @Swiggy AI tells us to email 🙃 — JD (@DholakiaJaydeep) July 12, 2023

The Swiggy user, motivated to find the stolen watch, set out on a pursuit at the startling hour of 2 a.m. with the use of an iPhone’s location tracking feature. They were soon able to locate the delivery guy and follow the trail of the watch’s whereabouts to a Swiggy facility. They confronted the offender, who was in possession of the Apple Watch Ultra because he had already opened the package, and were able to catch him in the act.

In a response to what had unfolded, Swiggy tweeted through its Swiggy Cares handle and asked for the Order ID so that the company could look into it.

This shouldn't have happened! Could you please help us with the order ID? We'll look into it.

^Ashwin — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) July 12, 2023

Users are now more aware of potential theft and fraudulent activities as a result of this occurrence, which has raised questions about the dependability and security of Swiggy’s Genie service. Although Swiggy has not yet made an official statement regarding the issue, a friend of the victim said on Twitter that the delivery firm prompted them to send an email after the watch was stolen. There is currently no information available on any complaints or FIRs that the victim may have filed.

The way Swiggy prompted for an email left many twitter users asking the question about how AI is impacting everything, given the recent incident where Suumit Shah, the founder of Dukaan laid off 90% of his support team because of an AI chatbot.

As a caution, users of such delivery services are advised to take precautions while utilising their help and to be watchful about the delivery of their expensive products through this platform. When buying items, such as medicine or anything else, it is preferable to employ a delivery service. In the main area of the Swiggy app, the Genie service option is present. In order to have something delivered to a location, users must pay a fee dependent on the location and distance.

