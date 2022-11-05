Sony PlayStation 5 price hiked in India by Rs 5,000: Check new price, other details

Sony has increased the price of its PlayStation 5 in India by Rs 5000. As per a listing on shopatsc.com, the PS 5 gaming console along with the disk has now been priced at Rs 54,990 while the console’s digital edition comes priced at Rs 44,990 as has been listed on the website.



Other than this, the price of PS5 accessories like the PS5 Dual Sense controller, HD Camera, Pulse 3D headphones and PS5 Dual Sense Charging Station has not changed and will still be sold at the current price. They are available for purchase at Rs 5,990, Rs 5,190, Rs 8,590 and Rs 2,590 respectively.



This price revision of the PlayStation 5 comes days before the launch of God of War Ragnarök is scheduled on November 9.



Sony recently increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in Europe by 10 per cent while the price hike has taken place in the UK by around six per cent. The gaming console’s price has increased in other parts of the world as well which include Japan, parts of North America, China, Australia, Mexico, and Canada among others. The reason behind the hike is attributed to be “high global inflation rates”.



This price hike of the Sony PlayStation comes after its rival Xbox Series X price too hiked for the third time in India since its launch. The console is now priced at Rs 55,990.



Speaking of the console, the PlayStation 5 comes in two editions- the Standard and the Digital Edition. The only difference between the two is that the Standard gaming device comes with the support of a physical Blu-ray disc.



The gaming device offers 8K gaming support at 120fps. It also supports 4K TV gaming. It comes with HDR TV tech support as well. The device also comes with a Dual Sense controller which is to improve haptic feedback.

ALSO READ | Spoiler alert! God of War Ragnarök full game leaked online as retailer ships copies two weeks in advance