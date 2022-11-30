Sony launches wearable motion trackers that transforms your moves into metaverse avatars

Sony has launched new wearable motion trackers that lets its wearer’s experience metaverse up and close. The company calls these bands “Mocopi” and has priced it at 49,500 yen (about Rs 29,000). Shipped in an oval-shaped charging case, Mocopi consists of six differently coloured motion trackers that have to be worn on the head, both wrists, hip and ankles.

Sony has shared a video demonstrating how to use Mocopi. In the video, the user pairs the sensors with the app, strap them to his body and calibrate them. As soon as he starts dancing with these sensors on, an in-app avatar of him is created who is also seen copying every move of his. A woman is also seen in the video dancing and walking on the road with the sensors on her body. Her moves are aped by her avatar. These moves can be later viewed in the app on the smartphone. It works both outdoors and indoors.

Mocopi basically tracks your body to create metaverse avatars in real time using apps like VRChat or Altspace VR. Mocopi also offers an SDK that lets user import motion data into 3D animation apps.

Mocopi works on “proprietary technology and a smartphone” with a supporting app in it. With Mocopi, Sony says video production with motion capture can be done easily without having to set up equipment and operators.

“By utilizing our proprietary algorithm, ‘Mocopi’ realizes highly accurate motion measurement with a small number of sensors, freeing VTubers [virtual YouTubers] and creators involved in movie and animation production from time and place constraints,” said the company.

Sony has been making several advances in the space of Metaverse. A Reuters report in May this year quoted the Japanese conglomerate. The company, in the report, said that it is well-positioned to play a major role in Metaverse.

“The metaverse is at the same time a social space and live network space where games, music, movies and anime intersect,” the Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida told Reuters.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 15 to come with new Sony Camera sensor, says report



