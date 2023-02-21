Poco C55 launched in India; brings leather-like stitch design, 50MP camera for under Rs 10,000: Details

Poco C55 budget phone has officially been launched in India. This is an entry-level phone with a striking leather-like stitch design and 50MP dual camera setup. You get a MediaTek Helio G85 processor in this phone and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Poco C55 price in India starts at Rs 9,499.

Poco C55 India price, availability

Poco has launched the C55 in two configurations. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 9,499. The top-end model of the phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 10,999.

Poco C55 sale in India will start from February 28. Poco will offer Rs 500 first day flat discount on the 4GB/64GB Poco C55. Additionally, SBI, HDFC and ICICI debit or credit cards users will be eligible for Rs 500 cashback on 4GB/64GB and Rs 1,000 on 6GB/128GB Poco C55. The phone will be available on Flipkart.

Poco C55 specs, features

The C55 has a 6.71-inch 720p LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. This houses a 5MP selfie camera. Powering the phone is the Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. This is expandable. The dual SIM phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12. You get a 50MP dual camera setup and 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

Poco is touting the phone’s leather-like stitch design and IP52 splash resistant rating. The phone will be available in a choice of three colours— green, blue and black. Biometrics are handled by a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.