The idea of free education for everyone may sound unrealistic today, but Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla believes it could happen soon. With the fast growth of artificial intelligence (AI), he thinks the current education system, especially expensive college degrees could change completely.

In an interview with Fortune, OpenAI investor Vinod Khosla predicted that the cost of education could fall dramatically in the years ahead, driven by artificial intelligence and changing models of access

AI is going to democratise education

Vinod Khosla believes AI can make education available to everyone at very low or no cost. Instead of going to expensive schools or colleges, students could learn using AI-powered tools.

These tools can adjust lessons based on each student’s speed, help them understand better, and give instant feedback.

In this way, education would become more about access rather than money.

ALSO READ Why Demis Hassabis chose Google over Facebook despite bigger offer from Mark Zuckerberg

Will College degrees be outdated?

For many years, college degrees have been seen as necessary for good jobs. But Khosla thinks this idea may become outdated. As AI becomes more advanced, it could teach students as well as—or even better than—traditional methods in some areas.

This could especially affect fields like engineering and technology, where knowledge keeps changing quickly.

Instead of spending years studying, people might learn skills whenever they need them with the help of AI.

AI will lead to abundance of knowledge

Vinod Khosla also believes that AI will make knowledge easy to access, just like information on the internet today. When learning resources become widely available, the cost of education could drop significantly.

For countries like India, where many people cannot afford higher education, this could open up new opportunities for millions.

However, this future also raises some concerns. Can AI replace the social experience of going to school or college? What will happen to teachers and universities? And how will governments manage and regulate AI-based learning?

While this vision may take time to become real, one thing is clear: AI is set to play a major role in shaping the future of education.