New Samsung feature makes AI answer your calls when you are too busy to pick phone 

Samsung has introduced new features and improvements to its Bixby intelligent assistant. One of the key features is the availability of Bixby Text Call in English, which enables users to answer calls by typing a message that Bixby will convert to audio and communicate directly to the caller. This feature can prove to be useful for those who have trouble speaking or find it hard to communicate in spoken English.

The next key feature that Samsung has introduced is the Bixby Custom Voice Creator, which allows users to record sentences for Bixby to analyse and create an AI-generated copy of their voice and tone. This feature is currently available in Korean and is planned to be compatible with other Samsung apps beyond phone calls.

Bixby wake-up phrase can now also be customised to create a personalized wake-up phrase. Additionally, Bixby can now better understand intent and process follow-up requests by understanding context and associating words previously used in interactions.

Samsung has also expanded Bixby’s on-device AI support, enabling users to run key commands entirely offline. By integrating on-device AI with its native applications, Samsung has expanded its language offering and capabilities with advanced AI-based voice dictation. The new Bixby updates will come to Samsung Galaxy users in February through a software update.

