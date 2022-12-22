Netflix partners with Nike Training Club to bring exercise, fitness content to OTT platform: Everything to know

In a partnership between Netflix and Nike Training Club, fitness content is being brought to the video streaming platform. An announcement was made by Netflix which said that 30 hours of Nike exercise classes will start next week from December 30, Friday onwards. It will be rolled out in two batches. The first one will have five programmes consisting of 46 episodes and the other half will be out sometime in 2023. Netflix plans to make it available across multiple languages. Options to choose the intensity of the workouts will also be offered.

The programme will offer an array of workout regimes and fitness levels. It will have basic training and warm up to yoga, pilates, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises and more. The first batch with five sessions will have Kickstart Fitness with the Basics comprising of 13 episodes, Two Weeks to a Stronger Core having 7 episodes, Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga of 6 episodes, HIIT & Strength with Tara having 14 episodes and Feel-Good Fitness comprising of 6 episodes. All of these total to 46 episodes that will come under the five sessions.

The announcement post reads, “It’s not always easy to motivate yourself to exercise, but the option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favourite shows does have a certain appeal, and now, that’s exactly what you can do: Just before the new year, Netflix members will be able to stream fitness content from Nike Training Club for the first time ever.”

With the new year around the corner, the concept seems to take inspiration from resolutions and relaxation, two of which are seen the most between the end and beginning of a year. With Nike’s premier certified trainers, Netflix focuses on making this collaboration a new and unique cross-media fusion. This seems to be an experiment based collaboration that focuses on bringing interactive content.

