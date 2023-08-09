Netflix maybe planning to get into TV gaming, suggests game controller app listing on iOS

Netflix has released a new app for iOS called “Netflix Game Controller.” The app is currently empty, but its description says that it will allow users to “play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller.” There are chances that the streaming giant could be planning to get into TV gaming with this, allowing users to stream games to their TVs using the app.

The App Store description shows that the app is compatible on iPhone and iPad. “This Game controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device.” The app size is 17.5MB and has four star rating on App Store. It is free for downloading but you can’t play any games at the moment.

Once you download the app, it directs you to choose a game on your TV and follow the directions to connect. The same splash screen also reads that “Netflix Games on TV are in beta” and that “some devices may not be supported at this time.”

Netflix has been expanding its gaming offerings in recent years. In 2021, the company launched a mobile gaming service that offers a variety of casual games like Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). The company has published close to 70 game title in the past two years with several more to launch in the coming months like Monument valley series and Storytellers.

Netflix has also confirmed investing in cloud gaming technology, and is reportedly ramping up the hirings in this area also. The debut of Netflix Game Controller reflects that the company plans to expand its gaming plans. It also shows that Netflix is committed to the development of cloud gaming, a market which is chiefly dominated by names like Microsoft and Nvidia.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.