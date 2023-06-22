Motorola to launch Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra foldable flip phones in India on July 3

The Razr 40 series will launch in India on July 3, Motorola announced today. Motorola global president Sergio Buniac, its CMO and head of strategy Francois LaFlamme, and head for customer experience and design Ruben Castano will grace the launch event in-person alongside brand’s Asia Pacific executive director Prashanth Mani and head of marketing Shivam Ranjan.

The Motorola Razr 40 series spawns two models, the entry-level Motorola Razr 40 and high-end Razr 40 Ultra. Motorola is bringing both to India. The foldable “flip” phones will be sold across Amazon, Reliance Digital stores and other leading retail outlets, Motorola has confirmed.

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra specs, features

Razr 40 Ultra is the flagship of the lot with the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and expansive 3.6-inch cover display. The Razr 40 makes do with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and smaller 1.5-inch cover screen.

More specifically, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 6.69-inch 1080p LTPO AMOLED display with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400nits of peak brightness. There is support for HDR10+ playback. The cover screen is 3.6-inch, the largest on any phone of its class.

The flip phone has a back made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and frame made of 7000-seires aluminium. Motorola is using a gapless design with teardrop hinge. You also get IP52 water-repellent rating.

On the back, there’s a dual camera setup with a 12MP main sensor and another 13MP ultrawide which can double as a macro. You get a 32MP camera on the front.

Powering the package is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging.

Razr 40 has a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The cover screen is 1.5-inch. Powering the package is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a 4,200mAh battery. For photography, it has a 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in China in early June and India launch timeline suggests Motorola is trying to steal some of Samsung’s thunder even as the South Korean giant gears to launch the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip phones, aka, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in late July.